AIOU asks its students to submit papers by June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has asked its students to submit their answer scripts along with 3 filled parths of Semester Terminal Examinations (STEs) of BA (Associate Degree) programs to tutors till June 20.

In a statement issued by AIOU on Wednesday, the Fall Semester 2020 are ongoing and in case of late submission, the student will be considered absent and they will be responsible.

The question papers of all the course codes (examination papers), addresses of tutors and affidavit is available on AIOU website in roll number slip tab.

Students are instructed to post their answer scripts to tutor through any registered courier service and keep receipts with them.

They are also instructed to write answers in their handwriting and must write their name and roll number with signature on each solved page. Students must use a separate envelope to send the answer book of each course code.

It is pertinent to mention here that only handwritten answers will be accepted. Answer scripts should be sent through Registry / authorized courier service only.