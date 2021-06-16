UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Asks Its Students To Submit Papers By June 20

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

AIOU asks its students to submit papers by June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has asked its students to submit their answer scripts along with 3 filled parths of Semester Terminal Examinations (STEs) of BA (Associate Degree) programs to tutors till June 20.

In a statement issued by AIOU on Wednesday, the Fall Semester 2020 are ongoing and in case of late submission, the student will be considered absent and they will be responsible.

The question papers of all the course codes (examination papers), addresses of tutors and affidavit is available on AIOU website in roll number slip tab.

Students are instructed to post their answer scripts to tutor through any registered courier service and keep receipts with them.

They are also instructed to write answers in their handwriting and must write their name and roll number with signature on each solved page. Students must use a separate envelope to send the answer book of each course code.

It is pertinent to mention here that only handwritten answers will be accepted. Answer scripts should be sent through Registry / authorized courier service only.

Related Topics

Student Allama Iqbal Open University June 2020 Post All

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

23 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

38 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

41 minutes ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

14 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.