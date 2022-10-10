AIOU extends admission date for Autumn-2022 programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date for admissions to programs offered in the second phase of the Autumn-2022 semester till October 18.

The announcement was made by AIOU Sialkot Regional Director Dr. Muhammad Anees through a news release here on Monday.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Al-Qayyum approved the extension of the date. He said that the educational programmes to be offered in the second phase include Associate Degree (BA, BCom) ADE, BEd, BS (ODL), Post-Graduate Diploma Programmes and certificate courses. He said that the admission forms and prospectus of all programmes are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.