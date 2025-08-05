AIOU opens admissions for Autumn 2025

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened admissions for Autumn 2025

in various programmes including Matric, FA, I.Com, Dars-e-Nizami, BA, B.Ed,

and BS degrees.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, AIOU Regional Director Sargodha Dr Zubair

Ahmad Shah, highlighted that the university caters to the educational needs of

all segments of society by providing flexible and accessible learning opportunities.

He stated that due to its vast network and flexible educational system, AIOU was

one of the most suitable options in the current era.

“We offer quality education with all necessary facilities at very affordable fees,”

he added.

The AIOU Regional Director said in addition to degree programs, more than

eighteen diploma and certificate courses were also being offered.

For further information, students could visit the official website www.aiou.edu.pk,

the Regional Office Sargodha near Daewoo Terminal, or contact via land-line

at 048-3211217, 048-3211218 or WhatsApp at 0308-0918621,he added.