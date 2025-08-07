Open Menu

DG PDMA Visits PSCA To Boost Disaster Response Coordination

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 12:44 AM

DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two departments for improved emergency and disaster management across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two departments for improved emergency and disaster management across the province.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mustansar Feroz gave a detailed briefing on the Safe City project, explaining how it supports real-time monitoring and rapid emergency response. The DG was also informed about the Emergency 15 response system and current emergency management procedures.

Both organisations agreed to work together on a joint response model for natural disasters and emergency situations.

The chief operating officer said that PSCA’s smart Safe City centres across Punjab use surveillance cameras to monitor rainfall, urban flooding and water accumulation, providing timely alerts.

The system also uses artificial intelligence to identify hotspot areas and traffic choke points for faster intervention, he added.

Mustansar Feroz said that emergency alerts from PSCA will be shared immediately with PDMA to ensure real-time coordination during rescue and relief efforts. “Safe Cities advanced monitoring technology helps rescue agencies respond quickly,” said COO Mustansar, underlining continued cooperation with PDMA.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia stressed that real-time data and alerts from the Safe City project will be vital in enhancing rescue and relief efforts. He called for maximising the use of the modern technology to effectively manage natural disasters throughout Punjab.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

8 seconds ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

26 minutes ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

26 minutes ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

26 minutes ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

27 minutes ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

27 minutes ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

27 minutes ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

28 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan