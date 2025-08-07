DG PDMA Visits PSCA To Boost Disaster Response Coordination
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 12:44 AM
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two departments for improved emergency and disaster management across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two departments for improved emergency and disaster management across the province.
Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mustansar Feroz gave a detailed briefing on the Safe City project, explaining how it supports real-time monitoring and rapid emergency response. The DG was also informed about the Emergency 15 response system and current emergency management procedures.
Both organisations agreed to work together on a joint response model for natural disasters and emergency situations.
The chief operating officer said that PSCA’s smart Safe City centres across Punjab use surveillance cameras to monitor rainfall, urban flooding and water accumulation, providing timely alerts.
The system also uses artificial intelligence to identify hotspot areas and traffic choke points for faster intervention, he added.
Mustansar Feroz said that emergency alerts from PSCA will be shared immediately with PDMA to ensure real-time coordination during rescue and relief efforts. “Safe Cities advanced monitoring technology helps rescue agencies respond quickly,” said COO Mustansar, underlining continued cooperation with PDMA.
DG Irfan Ali Kathia stressed that real-time data and alerts from the Safe City project will be vital in enhancing rescue and relief efforts. He called for maximising the use of the modern technology to effectively manage natural disasters throughout Punjab.
