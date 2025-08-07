Open Menu

National Food Security And Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain Vows Firm Action Against Sugar Price Manipulators

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:44 AM

National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar price manipulators

National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government will take firm action against those involved in manipulating sugar prices and creating artificial shortages in the market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) National food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government will take firm action against those involved in manipulating sugar prices and creating artificial shortages in the market.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that while sugar stocks in the country are currently sufficient, some sugar mill owners and hoarders are trying to take advantage of the situation.

The minister said that strict action will be taken against those involved in hoarding and market manipulation, and that the government is committed to protecting consumers and maintaining price control.

The minister explained that the recent damage to the sugarcane crop due to climate change affected overall sugar production, but assured the public that the government is actively monitoring the supply chain to ensure stability.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

1 minute ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

27 minutes ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

27 minutes ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

28 minutes ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

28 minutes ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

28 minutes ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

28 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

28 minutes ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

29 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan