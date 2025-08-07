National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar price manipulators

National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government will take firm action against those involved in manipulating sugar prices and creating artificial shortages in the market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) National food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government will take firm action against those involved in manipulating sugar prices and creating artificial shortages in the market.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that while sugar stocks in the country are currently sufficient, some sugar mill owners and hoarders are trying to take advantage of the situation.

The minister said that strict action will be taken against those involved in hoarding and market manipulation, and that the government is committed to protecting consumers and maintaining price control.

The minister explained that the recent damage to the sugarcane crop due to climate change affected overall sugar production, but assured the public that the government is actively monitoring the supply chain to ensure stability.