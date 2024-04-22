AIOU's Exams To Begin Today
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate degree (BA, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed and BS programs from today (April 23) throughout the country which will continue till June 27.
Date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.
pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals, said a press release on Monday.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examinations. Moreover, special teams will conduct surprise visits to the exam centres.
