AIOU's Hospitality And Customer Care Training Program Kicks Off In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Six-week long "Hospitality and Customer Care Training Program kicked off on Tuesday in Gilgit Baltistan by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for developing hospitality and hotel management skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Six-week long "Hospitality and Customer Care Training Program kicked off on Tuesday in Gilgit Baltistan by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for developing hospitality and hotel management skills.

The course is being arranged by AIOU in collaboration with Serena Shigar Fort, Elite Pakistan and Directorate of Technical Education and Skill Development, Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the focal person of AIOU, Dr. Zahid Majeed, training for one batch of 30 students has started in Gahkuch (Ghizer district) while for another batch of 10 students in Shigar valley (Skardu).

More than 60 applicants applied for admission to this training program in Shigar out of which 10 female candidates were selected.

Successful students will be awarded certificates by AIOU, Serena Hotel, and Elite Pakistan jointly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the open university will popularize technical and vocational education so that more skilled people are produced as there is a high need for skilled people in Gilgit Baltistan.

AlOU is giving special attention to vocational education and training along with general education to make the youth skilled so that they can contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

