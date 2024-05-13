Open Menu

100,000 People Avail Free Health Facilities Under Sehat Card: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Monday said that so far 100,000 people of the province have availed free health facilities under Sehat health card initiative since the month of Ramadan.

In a release issued here, he said that the treatment was provided to the citizens of KP admitted to different hospitals of the country and the province, adding that so far 2.

7 billion rupees had been spent on the treatment of these citizens.

He appreciated the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for reviving the health card soon after coming to power and termed it a gift to the deserving people of the province.

The Minister said that a review was going on to check the quality of registered hospitals on the health card panel so that quality health services could be ensured on Sehat card.

Shah noted that the health card had also helped improve the services of government hospitals.

