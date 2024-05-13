Open Menu

Provincial Govt Determined To Making KP A Role Model: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Provincial govt determined to making KP a role model: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakhtunyar Khan has said that the provincial government was working tirelessly for the welfare of the people and committed to providing them with amenities of life at their doorstep.

Talking to the media here after a meeting with the Speaker provincial assembly Babar Saleem Swati, he said that the KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur was determined to overcome the challenges being faced by the province and make it a role model as compared to other provinces of the country.

Pakhtunyar said the provincial government was laying a net of development works in the province from which every person of the province would benefit, adding that the people of the province had given them an overwhelming mandate and assured that the provincial government would use all the available resources to come up to the expectations of the masses.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

3 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

21 hours ago
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

21 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

21 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan