Provincial Govt Determined To Making KP A Role Model: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakhtunyar Khan has said that the provincial government was working tirelessly for the welfare of the people and committed to providing them with amenities of life at their doorstep.
Talking to the media here after a meeting with the Speaker provincial assembly Babar Saleem Swati, he said that the KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur was determined to overcome the challenges being faced by the province and make it a role model as compared to other provinces of the country.
Pakhtunyar said the provincial government was laying a net of development works in the province from which every person of the province would benefit, adding that the people of the province had given them an overwhelming mandate and assured that the provincial government would use all the available resources to come up to the expectations of the masses.
