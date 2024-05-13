IRSA releases 226,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 226,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 250,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.00 feet and was 72.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 64,700 cusecs and 63,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1172.45 feet, which was 122.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 65,200 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 119,900, 59,000, 42,000 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 87,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.