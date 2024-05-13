Open Menu

Five Killed, 13 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Five killed, 13 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Five persons were killed and 13 others injured when a speeding coach overturned in Matiari near Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred on the National Highway in the jurisdiction of Sikhat Police Station in Matiari, As a result, five people were killed, private news channels reported.

According to police, the speeding coach overturned after colliding with a long vehicle.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

