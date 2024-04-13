Air Ambulance Service To Start In June : CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the first air ambulance service of Pakistan and Punjab will start in June
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the first air ambulance service of Pakistan and Punjab will start in June.
In her post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the CM said the first training session for the first air ambulance service had started and the service would start in June.
The project has been completed in a record time, she mentioned.
