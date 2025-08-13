AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags

As Pakistan prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the bridges connecting Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) with Pakistan are being beautifully decorated with colorful lights, national flags, and Zindabad slogans

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the bridges connecting Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) with Pakistan are being beautifully decorated with colorful lights, national flags, and Zindabad slogans. The bridges, particularly the Mangla Bridge, are emerging as a source of attraction for passengers traveling between AJK and Pakistan.

According to details, special national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held on these bridges.

In this regard, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain visited the Mangla Entry Bridge to inspect the Independence Day lighting and decorations.

Government and semi-government buildings, business centers, and bridges have been beautifully decorated and illuminated. The people of AJK are eagerly awaiting the celebrations, which will be marked with great enthusiasm and national awareness. The Independence Day celebrations will also commemorate the landslide victory of 'Marka e Haq' (Battle for truth) against India.

