AJK Chairman CBR Discusses Service Level Agreement With Chairman FBR

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Azad Kashmir Central board of Revenue (CBR) Farhat Ali Mir held meeting with the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Javed Ghani and discussed the establishment of dry port at Mirpur project, the signing on services level agreement between the two institutions and other concerned issues at Islamabad.

Both the high ups agreed that Mirpur dry port project would be put on first priority to facilitate the people of Azad Kashmir.

The Chairman FBR Javed Ghani also assured that the merger and cooperation system to ease and facilitate the tax payers of Azad Kashmir would be made on priority.

The Chairman CBR Farhat Ali Mir on the occasion greeted the Chairman FBR for collecting record revenue and told that despite Covid-19 and earthquake in Mirpur the CBR also collected the record revenue in Azad Kashmir.

Both the high officials on the occasion assured for full cooperation between the two important institutions and remove the obstacles.

