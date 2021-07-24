UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Elections; 97 Polling Stations Set Up In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

AJK elections; 97 polling stations set up in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Ninty-seven polling stations have been set up in Rawalpindi for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections while as many as 1,500 police officers and constables would be deployed to ensure law and order and enforce the code of conduct issued by Election Commission.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Returning Officers on Saturday handed over the election material to the officers concerned in Garden College.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Divisional SPs, SP Security, SP CIA, SDPOs, SHOs and all personnel who would perform election duty were present on the occasion.

The CPO directed the officers and personnel to effectively implement the Election Code of Conduct and all the rules.

Ahsan Younis on the occasion said that election code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit at all cost, adding, no one would be allowed to display weapon.

All-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of rules and regulations and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, he added.

All available resources would be utilized to create a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the elections, he said and added that senior police officers would monitor all election processes in their respective areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Constituencies for Kashmiri refugees, who will elect 12 members of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) on July 25, are scattered far and wide across Pakistan.

No election has such geographically scattered constituencies. One constituency is spread over all the four provinces while another two are scattered in two different federating units. Some other constituencies are located in a large number of districts of Pakistan, often far away from each other.

Since the entire polling staff, including the District Returning Officers (DROs) and ROs for the refugees' seats belong to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), it is the ECP's responsibility to ensure that the electoral exercise is fair, free and transparent.

ECP personnel working in the provincial headquarters and districts have been deputed to supervise the election for the refugees' seats according to previous practice.

The Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal districts have the largest concentration of the refugee voters as four seats will be contested in these areas.

The voters living in ward numbers 1 to 14 within the limits of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) as they existed in 1985; Rawalpindi Cantonment wards numbers 1 to 10; Rawalpindi district outside the limits of RMC; Islamabad Capital Territory and Attock district will cast their ballots for the LA-XLIV Kashmir Valley-V seat.

395

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan CIA Jammu Rawalpindi Sialkot Narowal Attock Azad Jammu And Kashmir July All From Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

1 hour ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

2 hours ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

3 hours ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.