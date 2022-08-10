AJK observes Youm-e-Ashura with due religious solemnity and reverence

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 10 (APP) ::In Azad Jammu Kashmir, Ashura was observed on Tuesday with due reverence and solemnity to commemorate the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for upholding the sanctity of islam, righteousness and truth.

Ashura is observed to mark the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who embraced martyrdom in the blazing deserts of Karbala.

According to reports, Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out from central Imam Bargahs in all major cities and towns across the State including in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan and Neelam valley districts.

No untoward incident was reported in any part of the AJK State.

Many other Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from other different areas of the towns and villages that later merged into the main processions which culminated at their respective destinations.

Thousands of mourners took part in the processions expressing grief by wailing and thumping their chests with hands and iron chains.

Water and milk stalls were set up for thirsty mourners, in stark contrast to the situation of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who were denied even a drop of water by their heartless enemies.

Zakirs, Naatkhawans and religious scholars highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of righteousness, truth and justice.

All three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Tararkheil and Muzaffarabad aired special programs on the historic significance of the biggest tragedy in Islamic history.

Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban was another important event of the day in which glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs of Karbala. Scholars highlighted the philosophy of sacrifice urging the Muslim Ummah to follow the footprints of the Great Imam (RA) who did not bow before evil forces and upheld the Islamic faith in Almighty Allah.

Religious scholars called upon the Muslim Ummah on this occasion to foster unity in their ranks to fight against inimical forces of Islam.