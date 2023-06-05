AJK PID equipped with latest infrastructure to rise to challenges: DG

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) , Jun 05 (APP):Director General Press Information Department (PID), Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Azhar Iqbal has said that PID had been equipped with latest infrastructural facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age, especially to project the Kashmir cause with the coordination of national print and electronic media.

He was addressing a farewell ceremony hosted in his honour by local Allah Tawakal Journalists Forum on the eve of his retirement from service on maturity of stipulated retirement age, said a press release on Monday.

The forum's head S.A Bukhari, Deputy Mayor of Mirpur Ramzan Chughtai, JKUJ President Hafiz Maqsood, Raja Sohrab Khan, Tajdar Subhani, Sufi Muhammad Nazir, Sajid Yousaf, Shujah Jaraal and others also addressed the ceremony and lauded the services of the outgoing DGPR AJK for promoting quality journalism during his 37-year service.

Speaking at the event, Raja Iqbal underlined the need for more vibrant role of the national and the AJK state press to project Kashmir issue at national and international fronts besides the developmental activities in AJK .

"This is age of media and information technology," he stressed, adding that the Press Information Department in AJK had been strengthened to deal with modern age challenges. He stressed that contacts with electronic, print, social media and digital media could be made more effective.

Raja Iqbal lauded the role of the journalists across AJK performing their duties for highlighting the Kashmir issue and the development activities of the AJK state functionaries.