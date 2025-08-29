Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

AJK PM hails overseas Kashmiris' services to highlight Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has hailed the overseas Kashmiris' services to highlight the Kashmir issue, terming them as real ambassadors.

He said this while talking to a delegation that called on him here Friday. Led by Presidential Advisor Chaudhry Haq Nawaz, the delegation comprised of Raja Amjad Latif, Raja Fahir Advocate, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Chaudhry Tauseef Rauf Advocate, Chaudhry Altaf Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin , Nasir Butt and others.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Haq said that strengthening the ongoing freedom movement and highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level remains his government’s top priority.

In this regard, the PM noted that a parliamentary Kashmir committee under the chairmanship of Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar has been formed. "The committee will not only hold all-party conferences in the provincial headquarters of Pakistan but will also undertake foreign visits to apprise the world about the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue," he said.

The PM said, "In order to evolve broader consensus, consultations were held with all stakeholders including the leadership of Hurriyat Conference."

He said that overseas Kashmiris should become the voice of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir adding that it was high time to forge unity and consensus on the issue of Kashmir to utilize all energies for solving the Kashmir issue.

The AJK PM appealed to the international community to play its role in resolving the important issue of South Asia.

The PM told the delegation that the government has undertaken several initiatives to improve governance and raise the standard of living of ordinary citizens, citing landmark subsidies being accorded to the masses in terms of cheap electricity and wheat flour.

The visiting delegation appreciated the good governance initiatives of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

