Open Menu

SMIU To Celebrate 141st Foundation Day On Sept 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SMIU to celebrate 141st Foundation Day on Sept 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) management has decided to celebrate its 141st Foundation Day on September 1 (Monday) with spirit and soul.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Pro-Chancellor/Provincial Minister for education and Literacy, Government of Sindh will be the chief guest, while Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor SMIU, Syed Jaffar Ahmed, noted academician and writer, Dr. Subhash Babu, Chairperson of Department of Social and Development Studies, SMIU and Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director Students Affairs and Counseling, SMIU will address the ceremony.

On this occasion English translation of the book written by Mirza Qaleech Baig on life of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi in Sindhi more than one century ago and translated by author and Assistant Professor of SMIU Wafa Mansoor Buriro into English, will be launched.

Also, SMI Alumni Association will be announced during the event. Students of SMI University and SMIU Model school will present songs and tableaus.

To review and to finalize the arrangements of the event a meeting of heads and concerned persons of different departments of the university was held on Friday, at the Conference Room of SMIU, which was chaired by the VC Dr Mujeeb Sahrai.

In the meeting preparations of the foundation day celebration were discussed and finalized. Addressing the meeting Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said that it is a highly valued tradition of Sindh Madressatul Islam to celebrate its foundation day with profound attachment. He said that the foundation day has a very significant identity in the history of the institute as well as in the history of the country.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

19 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

19 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

19 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

19 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

19 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan