SMIU To Celebrate 141st Foundation Day On Sept 1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) management has decided to celebrate its 141st Foundation Day on September 1 (Monday) with spirit and soul.
Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Pro-Chancellor/Provincial Minister for education and Literacy, Government of Sindh will be the chief guest, while Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor SMIU, Syed Jaffar Ahmed, noted academician and writer, Dr. Subhash Babu, Chairperson of Department of Social and Development Studies, SMIU and Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director Students Affairs and Counseling, SMIU will address the ceremony.
On this occasion English translation of the book written by Mirza Qaleech Baig on life of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi in Sindhi more than one century ago and translated by author and Assistant Professor of SMIU Wafa Mansoor Buriro into English, will be launched.
Also, SMI Alumni Association will be announced during the event. Students of SMI University and SMIU Model school will present songs and tableaus.
To review and to finalize the arrangements of the event a meeting of heads and concerned persons of different departments of the university was held on Friday, at the Conference Room of SMIU, which was chaired by the VC Dr Mujeeb Sahrai.
In the meeting preparations of the foundation day celebration were discussed and finalized. Addressing the meeting Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said that it is a highly valued tradition of Sindh Madressatul Islam to celebrate its foundation day with profound attachment. He said that the foundation day has a very significant identity in the history of the institute as well as in the history of the country.
