Commissioner Karachi directs removal of encroachments to widen roads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The city administration is taking measures to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow through alternative route provided to the traffic on University Road due to the work being carried out on the BRT Red Line project.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi had visited University Road on Monday with Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafer and Assistant Commissioner Hisham Masood to review the traffic situation on the alternate route provided on university road.

As a follow up, the Deputy Commissioner on Friday submitted a report to the Commissioner informing that work on widening of alternate route has begun from the Meteorological Department on one side.

The report said that encroachments, including stalls and other obstructions, had been removed, and open holes on the route had been covered. Potholes caused by rains had also been filled.

The Commissioner directed the DC to take effective action to remove encroachments from University Road, emphasizing the need to permanently remove encroachments from this busy road.