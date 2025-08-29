Open Menu

KP Election Commissioner Urges Zero Tolerance For Workplace Harassment

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Iqbal on Friday called for concerted efforts to prevent sexual harassment in offices while addressing an awareness session at the Provincial Election Commission here.

Organized by the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH), the session featured a detailed briefing on the relevant law by Assistant Registrar, Regional Office FOSPAH, Amina Rafiq.

Present at the event were Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan, spokesperson Suhail Ahmad, and other commission employees.

Shahid Iqbal underscored the necessity of ensuring a safe and respectful work environment for women and preserving the dignity of all staff.

He emphasized that such workshops are vital for raising awareness about legal protections against harassment in the workplace.

Commending FOSPAH’s efforts, the Commissioner appreciated the organization’s role in promoting a harassment-free environment.

In response, Amina Rafiq expressed gratitude for the Commission’s cooperation and presented a commemorative shield to Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan.

The session concluded with participants engaging in a Questions and Answers segment, and Muhammad Nadeem Khan extended thanks to FOSPAH for conducting the informative awareness session.

