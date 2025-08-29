Thomas Eberhard takes over as new German CG in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Thomas Eberhard Schultze has officially taken charge as the new Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi.

Since assuming office, Consul General Schultze has actively engaged with key stakeholders in Sindh, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan.

As part of his diplomatic outreach, Consul General Schultze has paid courtesy calls on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori. During these meetings, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation.

In addition, Schultze met with representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), focusing on opportunities to deepen economic and trade ties between the two countries.

A seasoned diplomat, Thomas Schultze brings a wealth of experience to his new post. Prior to his appointment in Karachi, he served as Germany’s Consul General in Toronto, Canada, and as Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia. He has also held senior roles within the German Foreign Office, including Head of Division for visa law and administrative court litigation.

Consul General Schultze holds a Master of Public Administration and is a qualified lawyer, having completed legal internships in Koblenz, Speyer, and Jakarta.