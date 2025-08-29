Ex. minister calls for completion of Kurram Tangi Dam on urgent basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Former Federal Minister Salim Saifullah Khan has urged the federal and provincial governments to immediately prioritize the completion of the Kurram Tangi Dam and warned that further delay will deprive the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of vital water and energy resources.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said more than 150 years ago, even the British administration had identified the need for this dam. While Phase-I had been completed, he regretted that Phase-II remained stalled due to lack of funding.

“The government should release funds without delay and ensure that work begins at the earliest,” he stressed.

Saifullah Khan noted that once completed, the project would generate 84 megawatts of electricity and irrigate 350,000 acres of farmland, transforming agriculture in the southern districts.

With serious commitment, the dam could be completed within two to three years, he added.

Referring to recent floods, he said if we had completed such dams earlier, we could have saved ourselves from devastation and secured water for future use.

He also called for immediate attention to the Gomal Zam Dam and other small and medium dams in the region.

Citing meteorological forecasts of 22% higher rainfall next year, Saifullah Khan warned that advance planning was must. “This is high-time for the government to act. By building dams, we can store water, produce cheap electricity, and protect our people from floods,” he said.

He concluded that the government had a unique opportunity to bring sustainable development to the southern belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, boost food security, and strengthen the country’s resilience against climate change.