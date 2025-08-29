NHA chairman, Multan commissioner visit breaching section at Head Muhammadwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shehryar Sultan, accompanying Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan, visited the Head Muhammadwala breaching section on Friday to review flood preparedness and ongoing relief measures.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu and senior officers from the Irrigation Department and other agencies concerned were also present.

The commissioner briefed the NHA chief on the evolving flood situation and the contingency measures in place. He warned that a flood wave of approximately 800,000 cusecs is expected in the river Chenab within the next two days, and said all necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure timely action in case of any emergency.

According to the commissioner, more than 100,000 people have so far been relocated to safer areas across the division. Eighty-four fully functional flood relief camps have been established across Multan division, providing food, medicines, healthcare, and other essential facilities to the displaced population.

Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) have been designated as focal persons in every district, while additional commissioners are serving as focal persons at the divisional level to expedite evacuation and relief operations.

Chairman Shehryar Sultan expressed satisfaction over the preparedness and praised the administration’s efforts, noting that government departments are working diligently to safeguard lives and property in the flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, workers were seen busy preparing breaching points at Head Muhammad Wala breaching section on the recommendations of experts to divert floodwater flow, an option to be utilized only when water reaches a dangerous level.