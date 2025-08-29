Open Menu

NHA Chairman, Multan Commissioner Visit Breaching Section At Head Muhammadwala

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NHA chairman, Multan commissioner visit breaching section at Head Muhammadwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shehryar Sultan, accompanying Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan, visited the Head Muhammadwala breaching section on Friday to review flood preparedness and ongoing relief measures.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu and senior officers from the Irrigation Department and other agencies concerned were also present.

The commissioner briefed the NHA chief on the evolving flood situation and the contingency measures in place. He warned that a flood wave of approximately 800,000 cusecs is expected in the river Chenab within the next two days, and said all necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure timely action in case of any emergency.

According to the commissioner, more than 100,000 people have so far been relocated to safer areas across the division. Eighty-four fully functional flood relief camps have been established across Multan division, providing food, medicines, healthcare, and other essential facilities to the displaced population.

Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) have been designated as focal persons in every district, while additional commissioners are serving as focal persons at the divisional level to expedite evacuation and relief operations.

Chairman Shehryar Sultan expressed satisfaction over the preparedness and praised the administration’s efforts, noting that government departments are working diligently to safeguard lives and property in the flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, workers were seen busy preparing breaching points at Head Muhammad Wala breaching section on the recommendations of experts to divert floodwater flow, an option to be utilized only when water reaches a dangerous level.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

19 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

19 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

19 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

19 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

19 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan