NHA Chairman, Multan Commissioner Visit Breaching Section At Head Muhammadwala
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shehryar Sultan, accompanying Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan, visited the Head Muhammadwala breaching section on Friday to review flood preparedness and ongoing relief measures.
Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu and senior officers from the Irrigation Department and other agencies concerned were also present.
The commissioner briefed the NHA chief on the evolving flood situation and the contingency measures in place. He warned that a flood wave of approximately 800,000 cusecs is expected in the river Chenab within the next two days, and said all necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure timely action in case of any emergency.
According to the commissioner, more than 100,000 people have so far been relocated to safer areas across the division. Eighty-four fully functional flood relief camps have been established across Multan division, providing food, medicines, healthcare, and other essential facilities to the displaced population.
Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) have been designated as focal persons in every district, while additional commissioners are serving as focal persons at the divisional level to expedite evacuation and relief operations.
Chairman Shehryar Sultan expressed satisfaction over the preparedness and praised the administration’s efforts, noting that government departments are working diligently to safeguard lives and property in the flood-hit areas.
Meanwhile, workers were seen busy preparing breaching points at Head Muhammad Wala breaching section on the recommendations of experts to divert floodwater flow, an option to be utilized only when water reaches a dangerous level.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex. minister calls for completion of Kurram Tangi Dam on urgent basis4 minutes ago
-
KP Election Commissioner urges zero tolerance for workplace harassment4 minutes ago
-
NHA chairman, Multan commissioner visit breaching section at Head Muhammadwala4 minutes ago
-
All flights suspended at Sialkot airport4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi directs removal of encroachments to widen roads4 minutes ago
-
SMIU to celebrate 141st Foundation Day on Sept 15 minutes ago
-
Consultative session recommends bold reforms to ensure better functioning of LG system in KP5 minutes ago
-
AJK PM hails overseas Kashmiris' services to highlight Kashmir issue5 minutes ago
-
Thomas Eberhard takes over as new German CG in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
CM orders implementation of contingency plan in view of high flood at Guddu Barrage14 minutes ago
-
ITP Chief Hamzah reviews license branch, directs merit and citizen facilitation14 minutes ago
-
Traffic chaos leaves Peshawarties frustrated14 minutes ago