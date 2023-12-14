AJK PM, Speaker meet Prime Minister Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Lateef Akbar on Thursday met with Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here at the Speaker Chamber.

Prime Minister AJK welcomed PM Kakar on his arrival in Kashmir and thanked him for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court.

PM Kakar said hearts of all Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"The struggle of the Kashmiris for their freedom will not be shaken after the Indian illegal actions, but will further strengthen", the prime minister remarked.