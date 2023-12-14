Open Menu

AJK PM, Speaker Meet Prime Minister Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

AJK PM, Speaker meet Prime Minister Kakar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Lateef Akbar on Thursday met with Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here at the Speaker Chamber.

Prime Minister AJK welcomed PM Kakar on his arrival in Kashmir and thanked him for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court.

PM Kakar said hearts of all Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"The struggle of the Kashmiris for their freedom will not be shaken after the Indian illegal actions, but will further strengthen", the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister Supreme Court Jammu Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

15 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Te ..

Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Test series opener

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks wi ..

Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks with TTP

2 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed ..

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

3 hours ago
 Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned b ..

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab ..

3 hours ago
Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

3 hours ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

4 hours ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan