AJK PM Voices Concern Over Worsening Political, HR Situation In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has expressed serious concerns over the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The AJK PM addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of journalists in Muzaffarabad last night said violations of human rights, forced disappearances, bloodshed and violence and killing of innocent people by the Indian occupation forces have become a daily routine in the occupied territory.
Referring to India’s August 5, 2019, illegal actions, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that the move was out rightly rejected by the people of Kashmir and Pakistan as well as the civilised nations of the world.
He said that as per the international covenants, the Kashmiris have the right to defend themselves and their motherland. “Kashmiris will never compromise on their freedom.”
Highlighting the role of mainstream media, the AJK PM said that journalists can play an important role in promoting the Kashmir cause, adding his government will continue promoting the just cause of Kashmiris.
The AJK PM also said that as the elections in India were drawing nearer, Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would resort to anti-Muslim rhetoric to whip up the nationalist sentiment in India.
He said that the BJP has a long history of using anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan rhetoric as a tool to achieve its political goals and push forward its agenda.
