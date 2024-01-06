Open Menu

AJK President Expresses His Deep Shock Over The Sad Demise Of EX AJK Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 10:15 PM

AJK President expresses his deep Shock over the sad demise of EX AJK Minister

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed his deep shock over the sad demise of Ex AJK Health Minister and his old companion Sardar Asghar Afandi who was bedridden for a long time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024)

President in his condolence message said that the late Ex minister was part of his cabinet when he was the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and he served the people of AJK as a Minister of Health his services would be remembered for a long time, he said added. Barrister Sultan prayed for the departed soul and granted courage and patience to the bereaved family.

