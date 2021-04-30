AJK PTI Info. Secy condoles over sad demise of G.M Mir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter Secretary Information and illustrious Writer Ershad Mahmood Friday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of elderly Kashmiri politician and leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle G.M Mir, who died in Abbotabad late Thursday after prolonged illness

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter Secretary Information and illustrious Writer Ershad Mahmood Friday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of elderly Kashmiri politician and leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle G.M Mir, who died in Abbotabad late Thursday after prolonged illness.

Talking to the media, Ershad described the death of Mir sahib a great loss to the Kashmiris principled struggle for freedom as the deceased spent whole of his life for the Kashmir cause and the early grant of Kashmiris internationally-acknowledged birth right to self determination.

He said that late G M Mir's heroic life-time struggle for liberation of Jammu and Kashmir and for the due civil rights of the humanity in the State, will always be remembered and written in golden letters in the history of Jammu & Kashmir State.

As reported earlier 93-year old Illustrious elderly Kashmiri politician, Kashmir freedom struggle activist and author of series of books on earstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State and former President of Jammu & Kashmir Plebiscite Front G.M.Mir died in Abbotabad on late Thursday after prolonged illness.

He was laid to rest in Abbotabad on Friday.

Thousands of people from all segments of the society from across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir attended the funeral prayer.

G.M Mir, the close associate of veteran founder leaders of Kashmir freedom struggle Maqbool Butt (Shaheed) and late Abdul Khaliq Ansari, was settled in Abbotabad for past many years after having been bedridden since long.

Mir, an eminent nationalist, originally hailing from the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) valley, had distinguished life-time career in the politics and struggle for freedom of the Jammu and Kashmir state from the forced and unlawful clutches of the Indian imperialism.

He struggled hard, till he breathed his last, for the liberation of the Jammu and Kashmir state and the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He authored series of books on Kashmiris just and principled indigenous struggle for freedom and the uplift, progress and prosperity of the people and the State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.