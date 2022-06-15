AJK remembers Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bhukhari on his 4th Martyrdom Anniversary

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) Jun 14 (APP):Journalist fraternity in various parts of AJK-Pakistan-based Kashmiri journalists on Tuesday paid glorious tributes to veteran legendary senior Kashmiri journalist Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari Shaheed, Chief Editor of Srinagar based English Daily Rising Kashmir, on his 4th martyrdom anniversary.

The anniversary was observed across LoC and IIOJK, with the renewal of the pledge to continue his mission of securing and protecting the rights of expression of the Kashmiris.

Bukhari, Chief Editor of "Rising Kashmir", publishing from Srinagar was martyred by unidentified gunmen outside his office at press enclave in occupied Srinagar, this day three years ago in 2018 when he was leaving for his home. Besides a seasoned journalist, writer, intelectural and analyst late Shujaat Bukhari was the leading voice for peace, justice, and rights in Jammu & Kashmir and ever-lasting Indo-Pakistan peace.

Special ceremonies were held Tuesday under the auspices of various press clubs and journalists organizations in various parts of AJK including the State's metropolis - Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bagh Bhimber Jhelum valley districts – besides under the auspices of Islamabad-based kashmiri journalists affiliated with AJK State's press and Kashmiri NGOs including CPDR and others, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of shaheed Shujaat Bukhari, paying glorious tributes to the departed soul for his life-time vibrant services for the upholding of the voice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination through determining their destiny in line with their own wishes and aspirations under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

The chair - senior Kashmiri Journalist and convener Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association and a close friend of Shaheed Dr. Shujaat Bukhari - Altaf Hamid Rao while paying rich tribute to the martyred journalist, said that Shujaat Bukhari was a seasoned professional journalist, writer, analyst and historian who was rising beacon light for journalists and young generation in IOJK, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan.

He observed that the assassination of Shujaat Bukhari had exposed the India and how it systematically was targeting the intelligentsia in IOJK, one after the other, who were raising their voice for a peaceful and amicable solution to this long-standing international dispute.

Rao prayed departed soul and termed him a big loss for Kashmir and journalistic fraternity. He remembered Shujaat Bukhari as a brilliant journalist and above all a kind soul.

The JKFMA Convenor said that the martyrdom of Shujaat Bukhari had shocked everyone in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. He said that he was an intellect with in-depth knowledge of the dispute and its current dynamics.

Altaf Hamid Rao said, Shujaat wanted to further the role of Kashmiris who had been relegated to helpless bystanders to the dispute by India and that he believed India's use of force was in no way a solution to the issue and the resolution of this dispute is only possible if the people of Kashmir Kashmir Press Club Mirpur paid tributes to senior journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his 4th Martyrdom anniversary.

The Press Club's ex President Sajaad Jarral paid rich tributes to the martyred kashmiri journalist in a brief meeting held to commemorate the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Bukhari who, along with two security guards, was shot dead by unknown gunmen three years ago on June 14, 2018 outside his Rising Kashmir office in Press Enclave Srinagar.

The members remembered the contributions of late Bukhari that he made to the institution of media in Kashmir.

The participants offered Fateh for the up gradation of the status of the martyred soul in Jannah.