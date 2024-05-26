Alhamra And Qatar Islamic Art Museum Forge New Cultural Partnership
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) In a momentous event that promises to deepen cultural ties and enrich the world of Islamic art, Muhammad Saad Al Rumihi, Chief Executive of the Qatar Islamic Art Museum, visited the Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex here on Sunday.
The delegation was warmly welcomed by Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Sarah Rashid, setting the stage for a fruitful collaboration between the two esteemed institutions.
The visit was marked by an engaging discussion with high officials and members of the Alhamra Artists Council, where they delved into literary, cultural, and historical themes. This vibrant exchange highlighted the mutual dedication to preserving and promoting Islamic heritage.
A highlight of the visit was a detailed tour of Alhamra's impressive collection, led by the acclaimed artist Salima Hashmi. She showcased the museum's rare and invaluable works of art, providing an insightful narrative on their significance. Muhammad Saad Al Rumihi expressed profound admiration for the artists' talents and the depth of the collection, noting his keen interest in the exhibited masterpieces.
Chairman of the board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council Razi Ahmed emphasized the importance of this visit. "The Qatar Islamic Art Museum's dedication to preserving centuries-old heritage aligns perfectly with our mission. This visit strengthens our relationship and opens doors for impactful collaborations."
Executive Director Sarah Rashid shared her enthusiasm, stating, "We are deeply honored by the delegation's visit. Today's discussions reaffirm our commitment to future partnerships to preserve and celebrate our shared history. Hosting the members of the Qatar Islamic Art Museum is a significant achievement for Alhamra, underscoring our role in presenting Islamic history to the global audience."
This historic visit signifies a new chapter for both the Alhamra and Qatar Islamic Art Museums. It sets the foundation for upcoming joint initiatives that will foster cultural exchange and elevate the appreciation of Islamic art worldwide.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple gunned down in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Prices of roti, bakery items reduced3 minutes ago
-
Citizen foils robbery, kills suspect in Sarjani Town3 minutes ago
-
SPARC) organizes a policy dialogue on tobacco taxation13 minutes ago
-
HWA demands to ensure payment of minimum wages to rural woman in Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Girl allegedly commits suicide over domestic dispute23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of two army-men23 minutes ago
-
Plastic particles in human blood pose heart disease risk, study finds23 minutes ago
-
Police foils smuggling of non custom paid cigarettes, seizes goods33 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik condemns blasphemy allegation, praises law enforcement response in Sargodha43 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses condolences with families of martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah53 minutes ago
-
RWMC to get 1st position in Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation53 minutes ago