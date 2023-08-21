Open Menu

Alhamra Executive Director Removed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Alhamra executive director removed

On the orders of Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Saleem Sagar, the executive director of Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, has been removed from his position, and instructed to report to the Service and General Administration Department

Saleem Sagar, who had assumed the position few months ago, was facing allegations of ineffectiveness and corruption, according to the Punjab government handout.

The responsibilities of the executive director Alhamra Arts Council have been entrusted to Tariq Mehmood, the Additional Secretary (Admin) of the Information and Culture Department, temporarily.

Saleem Sagar was accused of failing to check female dance performances during the stage shows.

