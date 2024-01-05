Open Menu

Ali Mardan Assures To Provide Missing Facilities To SMBZANICQ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki assured that steps would be taken on a priority basis to provide PET scan, nuclear medicine, security, communication, transport and solarization facilities in the Institute of Cardiology Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki assured that steps would be taken on a priority basis to provide PET scan, nuclear medicine, security, communication, transport and solarization facilities in the Institute of Cardiology Quetta.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta (SMBZANICQ) on Friday and reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients and also inspected various departments of the institute.

He said that the Balochistan government will provide all possible support to make the hospital as an exemplary medical institution.

He said that SMBZANICQ is a state-of-the-art hospital that strives to provide quality medical services to the poor people of the province round the clock.

On the occasion, Brigadier Umar Iftikhar, Director SMBZANICQ gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker chief minister regarding the overall performance and the issues.

Ali Mardan said the high-quality institute provides the best healthcare facilities.

He paid tribute to the management of SMBZANICQ for excellent discipline and exemplary management of the institute.

He added that as the Pakistan Army has served the country in extraordinary emergencies including natural calamities and in every difficult hour, in the medical field, such efforts of the Pakistan Army to provide quality medical services to the poor are commendable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Army Poor Nuclear Mardan All Government Best Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

District administration launches e-domicile under ..

District administration launches e-domicile under Khushhal KP Program

11 minutes ago
 Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Govern ..

Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Governor, discuss promotion of educa ..

46 seconds ago
 India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel afte ..

India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel after hijack call

50 seconds ago
 Senate adopts resolution calling to postpone elect ..

Senate adopts resolution calling to postpone elections

51 seconds ago
 Sunil Gavaskar names Babar Azam as his favorite Pa ..

Sunil Gavaskar names Babar Azam as his favorite Pakistani player

23 minutes ago
 FTO action results in Rs 12bn refund to taxpayers

FTO action results in Rs 12bn refund to taxpayers

53 seconds ago
Top seed Shoaib through to final of Federal Cup Te ..

Top seed Shoaib through to final of Federal Cup Tennis C'ships

38 seconds ago
 Joint efforts needed to eradicate Polio virus: DC ..

Joint efforts needed to eradicate Polio virus: DC Mardan

39 seconds ago
 APHC leaders, parties seek implementation of UN re ..

APHC leaders, parties seek implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir

42 seconds ago
 DC launches polio awareness campaign in Mirpurkhas

DC launches polio awareness campaign in Mirpurkhas

43 seconds ago
 Bilawal vows to implement late Bhutto’s manifest ..

Bilawal vows to implement late Bhutto’s manifesto of food, shelter and clothin ..

44 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates additional block of BHC in Bahawal ..

DC inaugurates additional block of BHC in Bahawal Zanor

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan