Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki assured that steps would be taken on a priority basis to provide PET scan, nuclear medicine, security, communication, transport and solarization facilities in the Institute of Cardiology Quetta.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta (SMBZANICQ) on Friday and reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients and also inspected various departments of the institute.

He said that the Balochistan government will provide all possible support to make the hospital as an exemplary medical institution.

He said that SMBZANICQ is a state-of-the-art hospital that strives to provide quality medical services to the poor people of the province round the clock.

On the occasion, Brigadier Umar Iftikhar, Director SMBZANICQ gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker chief minister regarding the overall performance and the issues.

Ali Mardan said the high-quality institute provides the best healthcare facilities.

He paid tribute to the management of SMBZANICQ for excellent discipline and exemplary management of the institute.

He added that as the Pakistan Army has served the country in extraordinary emergencies including natural calamities and in every difficult hour, in the medical field, such efforts of the Pakistan Army to provide quality medical services to the poor are commendable.