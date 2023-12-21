Open Menu

Ali Mardan Domki Welcomes Surrendering Militants Who Join National Mainstream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Ali Mardan Domki welcomes surrendering militants who join national mainstream

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday welcomed the militants who joined the national stream and were associated with the anti state activities for a long time but today they are convinced it has nothing to do except destruction.

In a statement issued here, the caretaker chief minister said the practical efforts of the tribal leaders participated in the Jirga started to emerge.

The Jirga has openly invited all the disgruntled Baloch people to join the national mainstream and play a constructive role in the development of the country.

He said on other day, 70 anti-state people joined the national mainstream and it is hoped that more people will surrender to the state soon.

Ali Mardan said the doors of dialogue are open for every one as the state is like a great mother and a kind father.

He added that the resolution of the problems is possible only through mutual dialogue as nothing has been kept in the anti-state movements.

He called the people to take collective efforts to find ways to resolve the basic problems of Balochistan.

In a major development towards restoration of peace in Balochistan, Commander of Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) Sarfaraz Bangulzai, alias Murid Baloch, along with his 70 companions on other day surrendered to the State and joined the national mainstream.

The Grand Tribal Jirga of Balochistan held two weeks ago, was appealed to the disgruntled Baloch to join the mainstream and play their role in the development of the country while emphasizing the resolution of conflicts for sustainable peace in the province.

Related Topics

Resolution Militants Balochistan Chief Minister Army Jirga Mardan All

Recent Stories

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

43 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

3 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

15 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

15 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

15 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

15 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan