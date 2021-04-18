All formations mobilized to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramadan: CEO IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Abdul Razzaq has said that all formations have been mobilized to ensure round the clock power supply during the holy month of Ramadan.

"To fulfill this commitments, monitoring cells were established at Sub Division, Division, Circle and Head Office levels before the Ramadan," he said in a statement issued here Sunday.

He said the teams were monitoring Power transmission and redressal of customers' complaints round the clock.

The Chief said that being a custodian of IESCO, he was personally monitoring all field activities.

He said that before Ramadan all weak transformers were replaced due to which transformers damaged cases due to over loading have been minimized, The IESCO Chief said that we would continue the provision of best services to our valued customers and would prove ourself a customer's friendly company.

The IESCO Chief said that for registration of customer complaints IESCO help line number 118 and complaint and monitoring cell numbers 051-9252933-6 were available round the clock.

