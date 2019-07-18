UrduPoint.com
All Institutions Working Independently: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said all the country's institutions were working independently.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the incumbent government believed in supremacy of law and constitution, adding the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was done purely according to law.

Firdous said the National Accountability Bureau had apprehended Shahid Khaqan on the basis of immense evidence in the LNG corruption case.

Replying to a question, she said anybody could hold peaceful protest in the country.

