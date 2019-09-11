All main rivers continue to flow normal

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019. Mangla Dam has still a space of 19.20 feet available with present elevation of 1222.80 feet.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 12.183 MAF, which is 89.

04% of the maximum combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, trough of Westerly Wave continues toprevail over Northern parts of Afghanistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Balochistan. Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over upper catchments of all major rivers including upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern & Northeastern Punjab during the next 48 hours.