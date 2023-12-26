Amanullah awards certificates to second MCMC graduates of BCSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Prosecution Balochistan Amanullah Kanrani awarded certificates among the second Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) graduates of Balochistan Civil Services Academy (BCSA) held at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by senior bureaucrats, academicians, members of corporate sector and media representatives.

The graduating officers were from Balochistan Civil Services Group, Balochistan Secretariat Services Group, Agriculture and Forest Department and Local Government Department.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that bureaucracy was the third pillar of the state and civil servants were the real change-agents since they implement the policy at grass roots level.

Hafeez Ahmed Jamali, Director General, BCSA said that the Academy was an indigenous academy which was providing the landscape of service delivery through the training of mid-career officers.

Alongside, it is imparting the tailored short trainings to various departments. In addition, it is also planning to conduct the pre-service and in-service training of Tehsildars, Assistant Commissioners and Section Officers, he told.

Khalid Khan, Chief Instructor mentioned in his speech that BCSA had successfully completed two MCMC courses in record time in MCMC. We adhere to all the best practices mandatory for civil servants by maintaining close cooperation with NSPP, NIM Quetta, and Karachi, he said.

At the end, Director General, BCSA Hafeez Ahmed Jamali presented shield to the chief guest Amanullah Kanrani and second MCMC participants presented the souvenir to the DG BCSA.