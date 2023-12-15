Ambassador Afrasiab’s unusual book “Expressions” unfolds historic accounts of Pakistan’s interaction with world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The unique publication of former Ambassador Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi authored on an unusual subject was launched here on Friday at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) that revealed historical accounts of Pakistan’s interaction with the world since its creation.

Ambassador Afrasiab is a prolific writer, who has several books to his credit. He has served in the Pakistani Missions in Washington DC, New Delhi, Beijing and Vienna. He also worked as High Commissioner to Bangladesh and New Zealand.

His book recently published by the National Book Foundation (NBF) is a compendium of ‘over 400 books’ written by ‘more than 140 Pakistani diplomats’, since the establishment of the country in 1947.

The enclosures in the book include: writeups on important Pakistani diplomats and speeches related to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Afrasiab Hashmi said the motivation behind taking up the uphill task of collecting knowledge and compiling it into a book was the teaching of the Holy Quran and the Prophet (PBUH) for seeking knowledge not only as a source of illumination but also as a weapon for preservation of civilizations.

“Books are important as Knowledge is important. The Quran gives instructions to read in the name of your Lord. However, in a Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), whoever provides productive knowledge every creature in the heavens and on the earth like fish in the water pray for that person.

He referred to the book of famous Andalusian Muslim Philosopher and Sufi, Ibn Arabi titled “Al-Futuhat al-Makkiyya” that was reported to have 14,000 to 24,000 pages but could not remain preserved. However, there were different references but the one in Chapter 366 had connectivity with the future mainly the present times with regards to international relations and politics, he added.

He added that there was a dearth of knowledge among the masses as they were unaware of the diplomatic scholars and were raising questions about any of their publications. “It pricked me to dig out the reason for it and find how many diplomats have written books. During my postings in New Delhi, Washington, Vienna and Wellington, I used to visit libraries. I started tabulating the list which was guided by my colleagues and seniors in the endeavor to write this book,” he added.

During this effort, the author also visited local libraries and the one in Staff College Quetta. “I was amazed to know that over 400 books were written by 147 diplomats since 1947.

The first Foreign Minister of Pakistan wrote 15-20 books, the first Charge d’affaires to China wrote 15 books, Ambassador Jamsheed Marker, no human served in as many capitals as he did, had also written books,” he said.

He pointed out that during the compilation of his work, one of the diplomats requested to abstain from mentioning his book as he did want to gain any pomp and show. Moreover, to bring more clarity to his book, the author had placed the picture, exact title and author name of that book in Expressions.

“I considered every book of that diplomat who had diplomatic status. However, this list of books is incomplete and mine is a preliminary effort which needs to be accomplished by others,” he said.

“Books give you the confidence to live because they have the idea to live. In 1844, the British burnt the library of Congress in Capitol Hill. The library in Alexandria was destroyed by Romans which was erroneously associated with the third Calip Hazrat Umar mainly due to false information and propaganda of colonial powers,” he said.

Ustad Esa and Ahmed Ali Lahori were known as the real architects of Taj Mahal, there is no structure more majestic than it, however, there is no knowledge available pertaining to their alma maters or educational institutions, he said, adding, “the reason is that when a nation is vanquished, and the victor maintains law and order then he does one thing and that is he destroys the books first.”

He added that Joseph Stalin relinquished the name of Chechnya Egisthia to end their history from all the encyclopedia books on Russia and their territory as they resisted during Second World War to end their history.

“All the books on Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and islam were expunged from Chittagong libraries on November 18, 1971 after the fall of Dhaka to end all bonds of Bengalis’ history with Mr Jinnah,” he said.

He warned that history has been changed and the nation would have to remember all the great Muslim empires like the Ottoman’s and others or otherwise you will be expunged from history, adding, “We have to think, reflect and write and if we don’t, they (foreigners) will write for us and we will read their books that are written against us.”

In his opening remarks, President, IRS Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, and Managing Director NBF, Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed also spoke on the occasion, emphasising the significance of the book for national and international readership.