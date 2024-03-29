Open Menu

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies Discuss Relations

Published March 29, 2024

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch Friday had an insightful interaction with CEO of European Institute for Asian Studies Axel Goethals

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch Friday had an insightful interaction with CEO of European Institute for Asian Studies Axel Goethals.

They exchanged views on dynamics of EU-Asia relations.

They agreed to explore pathways for future engagement.

