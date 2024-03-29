Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies Discuss Relations
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch Friday had an insightful interaction with CEO of European Institute for Asian Studies Axel Goethals
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch Friday had an insightful interaction with CEO of European Institute for Asian Studies Axel Goethals.
They exchanged views on dynamics of EU-Asia relations.
They agreed to explore pathways for future engagement.
Recent Stories
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list
City School, Happy Palace Green College clinch victories in inter college Ramada ..
Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan1 hour ago
-
387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list1 hour ago
-
GDA addresses public concerns on sewerage system installation1 hour ago
-
Minister directs swift completion of Modular Theaters at PIC1 hour ago
-
HCCI delegation calls on KP Governor1 hour ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores2 hours ago
-
Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University2 hours ago
-
17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner2 hours ago
-
Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects2 hours ago
-
SAU and ITC signs MoU to enhance Pakistan's agricultural exports2 hours ago
-
DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance2 hours ago
-
NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan3 hours ago