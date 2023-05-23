An illegal clinic, 5 shops, 4 fuel agencies sealed during crackdown

The district administration of Islamabad sealed an illegal clinic, five shops, and four illegal petrol and gas filling agencies besides arresting nine shopkeepers for profiteering and price violations during a crackdown on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The district administration of Islamabad sealed an illegal clinic, five shops, and four illegal petrol and gas filling agencies besides arresting nine shopkeepers for profiteering and price violations during a crackdown on Tuesday.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesman, the administration is taking stringent action against illegal clinics, price hikes, encroachment, professional beggars, unregistered gas and petrol filling stations, and other violations in the city.

Under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, he said, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have been conducting operations on daily basis in their respective areas to curb these violations. As part of the crackdown, inspections were carried out at 134 locations to monitor and regulate prices.

The ACs imposed fines totaling Rs 29,500 for price hikes, sealed five shops engaged in illegal activities, and arrested two individuals involved in illegal profiteering. Additionally, nine professional beggars were apprehended and handed over to the police.

He informed that the action against illegal clinics and shisha cafes was also a priority during this operation. Consequently, one illegal clinic was sealed by the authorities.

Simultaneously, measures were taken to address environmental concerns, as over 19 kg of polythene bags were confiscated from various locations across the city.

Furthermore, the operation targeted unauthorized petrol filling agencies. Four unregistered petrol and/or LPG filling agencies were sealed. Two individuals associated with these establishments were arrested and transferred to the police station for further investigation.

In a separate operation led by the AC Industrial Area, shops and stalls were inspected to ensure compliance with notified rates, proper display of price lists, and adherence to the ban on the use of polythene bags. Following public complaints, weights and measures were also examined at petrol pumps. Three individuals were arrested and given into police custody, while warnings were issued to encourage compliance with the regulations.

"The ICT administration remains committed to upholding the law, ensuring public safety, and maintaining the overall well-being of the city's residents. Further actions and operations will continue to tackle any violations and maintain a conducive environment for the citizens," the spokesman said.