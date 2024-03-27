- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- ANF Academy organizes workshop on anti money laundering, counter financing of terrorism
ANF Academy Organizes Workshop On Anti Money Laundering, Counter Financing Of Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy here on Wednesday organized a three-day Workshop/Seminar on Anti Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy here on Wednesday organized a three-day Workshop/Seminar on Anti Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism.
53 Investigation Officers and Public Prosecutors from ANF and sister law enforcement agencies benefited from the Workshop/Seminar.
Chief Instructor ANF Academy Sahib Khan highlighted the importance of the workshop.
The experts from relevant stakeholders on Anti Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism, including Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), FATF Secretariat and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad were invited as guest speakers.
Honorable Commandant, ANF Academy Brigadier Ghazi Kamal Kiani graced the closing ceremony on the final day of the workshop/seminar.
Commandant ANF Academy appreciated the earnest efforts of ANF Academy to provide a platform for capacity building on money laundering and terrorism financing related issues relevant to various stake holders.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts at policy, procedural and operational level to fulfill the requirements of FATF.
He underscored the importance of ANF as a vital link in “National Integrated Approach” being a key member of various national forums on money laundering and terrorism financing. As the task is multi sectoral endeavor, ANF is actively engaged with all stakeholders namely MoI, NACTA, FATF Secretariat, FMU, Police, FIA, NAB, CTD and FBR for information sharing, cooperation and provision of data through a desk involving a dedicated focal person.
ANF Academy strives to remain at the forefront of holding specialized courses and workshops for capacity building that in turn, feeds into the national efforts against money laundering and terrorism financing, he added.
The Commandant stressed the need for continuous capacity building of investigation officers and prosecutors to better deal with the dynamics of assets investigation including financial intelligence to undertake proactive pursuance of assets investigation and money laundering cases.
Recent Stories
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting to discuss reforms in Health Department soon: Qasim Shah21 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks report of roads from KPHA31 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber31 minutes ago
-
Gandapur directs for expediting work on Peshawar Valley Project31 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan31 minutes ago
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project41 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP41 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 31 accused41 minutes ago
-
KMU holds syndicate meeting41 minutes ago
-
Development work at parks continues ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr41 minutes ago
-
3 injured in cylinder blast41 minutes ago
-
Six candidates withdraw candidature for Senate polls41 minutes ago