Commissioner For Resolving Land Acquisition Cases Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner for resolving land acquisition cases soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed had directed the Land Acquisition Collector Toba Tek Singh to

resolve pending cases of land acquisition at the earliest.

During a briefing, she expressed dismay over delaying in land acquisition cases and said the

responsible should be charged sheet and further departmental action should be

taken against them.

She also expressed disappointment over absence of officers of the highways department in

the meeting and said that they would be issued show-cause notices.

She also directed the officers of all departments to bring proper record in the next meeting

about land acquisition cases.

