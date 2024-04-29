Commissioner For Resolving Land Acquisition Cases Soon
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed had directed the Land Acquisition Collector Toba Tek Singh to
resolve pending cases of land acquisition at the earliest.
During a briefing, she expressed dismay over delaying in land acquisition cases and said the
responsible should be charged sheet and further departmental action should be
taken against them.
She also expressed disappointment over absence of officers of the highways department in
the meeting and said that they would be issued show-cause notices.
She also directed the officers of all departments to bring proper record in the next meeting
about land acquisition cases.
