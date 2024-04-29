Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Backward areas uplift among govt top priorities:Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that the government's top priority is the welfare of the masses, and it is using huge funds to reduce poverty and unemployment and uplift backward areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government's working on upgrading communication, education, and health sectors and generating new economic activities.

The minister said that the government is focused on long-term development projects that will benefit the country’s 

economy.

"This government is sensitive to the aspirations of every section of society, saying that cutting-edge communication systems will also become more attractive for both domestic and foreign investments.

Replying to a question, he stressed the need for responsible governance that would not only ensure stability but also embrace reform and adapt to changing external environments.

He said that a strong infrastructure was necessary to achieve the task of development in any country in the world, and

It was the reason that the federal government was focusing on road connectivity and enhancing power generation capacity. He said that the government are also working on to produce skilled manpower in order to achieve the required tasks of development in all four provinces.

