Ahsan Committed To Get Prepared Narowal Sports City
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal
vowed on Monday to get prepared Narowal Sports City as per international standard
before South Asian Games next year.
Presiding over a meeting, he said a cricket ground would also be prepared so that
first class cricket matches could be organized in next season. He said that he would
visit the Narowal Sports City personally and monitor the performance of executing
agencies.
Earlier, the federal minister visited the Narowal Sports City.
He said after the handover of Narowal Sports City to University of Narowal from the Pakistan
Sports Board, a three-member committee comprising representatives from Vice Chancellor
University of Narowal, Pakistan Sports board and Higher education Commission was
formed to run the administrative and financial affairs of the Narowal Sports City.
The committee would ensure the speedy completion of ongoing development projects
in the Sports City and ensure the payment of these projects so that Narowal Sports
City could be opened for all sports as soon as possible, he added.
On the occasion, Prof Ahsan Iqbal directed the executing agencies to complete the
restoration work of squash and badminton halls, basketball, cricket, football and hockey
grounds and hostels of Sports City in Narowal Sports City as soon as possible. He also
directed to build a Kabaddi ground in the Sports City as well.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Narowal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis,
Federal Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination Nadeem Irshad Kayani, DG Pakistan Sports
Board and Additional Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner
Narowal Syed Hasan Raza, Focal Person Narowal Sports City Farooq Azam and representatives
from the Higher Education Commission and Pakistan Sports Board.
Talking to the media, the Federal Minister said that Pakistan would organize national games
before the hosting of South Asian Games.
He said that coaches for all sports would be present at Narowal Sports City throughout
the year to provide international standard training to the talented players.
