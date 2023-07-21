ANF recovers 101 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 101 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that two operations were conducted at Islamabad International Airport and ANF recovered 146 Ice-filled capsules from the possession of three passengers, going to Oman and Bahrain by flight number PK-187 and WY-348.

In another operation near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura, 21.6 kg opium, and 52.8 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle. An accused resident of Peshawar was also arrested during the operation.

In the fourth operation, over 26 kg hashish concealed in plastic bags was recovered from a deserted area near Zero Line Torkham.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.