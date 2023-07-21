Open Menu

ANF Recovers 101 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ANF recovers 101 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 101 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that two operations were conducted at Islamabad International Airport and ANF recovered 146 Ice-filled capsules from the possession of three passengers, going to Oman and Bahrain by flight number PK-187 and WY-348.

In another operation near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura, 21.6 kg opium, and 52.8 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle. An accused resident of Peshawar was also arrested during the operation.

In the fourth operation, over 26 kg hashish concealed in plastic bags was recovered from a deserted area near Zero Line Torkham.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Drugs Oman Vehicle Bahrain Sheikhupura All From Airport

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

42 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

43 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

44 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

54 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

1 hour ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

1 hour ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

3 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan