ANF seizes 2153.166 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 59.520 Million internationally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ):Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2153.166 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 59.520 Million internationally, arrested 22 culprits and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 13.1 Kg Heroin, 650.99 Kg Hashish, 1485 Kg Opium, 3.91 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 960x Diazepam Tabs and 30x Ecstasy Tabs.

ANF, Balochistan, the staff of Police Station Quetta, recovered 23 Kg Hashish from Sada Bahar Coach Terminal at Saryab road, Quetta which was lying unattended in said bus terminal. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Quetta conducted a raid at House No. 4, Nursery Lines near F.G. Boys School, Syed Ahmed road, Quetta Cantt and recovered 1 Kg Hashish, 20 grams Ice & 30 x Ecstasy Tab from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Shahid Nadeem resident of Quetta Cantt. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Quetta recovered 10 Kg Hashish from a Motorcycle parked near Bhoosa Mandi situated at Mashraqi Bypass road, District Quetta. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Quetta recovered 1385 Kg Opium from Bostan Bypass road near Killi Mundan, Tehsil Karzath, District Pashin.

In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Balochistan recovered 29 Kg Hashish alongwith Motorcycle near Railway Crossing, Airport Road, Quetta and arrested an accused namely Naibullah resident of Quetta. In sixth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Balochistan recovered 65 Kg Hashish from an Oil Tanker (Trailler) at Quetta Chaman Road, Belili Bypass, District Quetta. An accused namely Rahim Ud Din resident of Qilla Abdullah was arrested on the spot.

ANF KP, ANF Airport team at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar (BKIAP) arrested an accused namely Yameen Khan resident of District Khyber and recovered 1.650 Kg Heroin which was concealed in his Trolley Bag. He was travelling to Dubai through Emirates Airline. In another operation, on a tip-off, Police Station ANF Kohat arrested an accused namely Zahid Rehman resident of Hangu and recovered 1.100 Kg Hashish from his possession. He was arrested from front of Haji Karim Khan Hotel, located at Rawalpindi Road, Kohat. In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar intercepted a Hino Truck loaded with onion sacks near Sabzi Mandi located at Kohat Road, Peshawar and recovered 48 Kgs Opium and 271.200 Kg Hashish which was concealed under the sacks of onion. Resultantly, Two accused persons namely Umar Faraz Khan & Siraj Ud Din both residents of Bannu were arrested during the operation. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Jeep near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 16.800 Kg Hashish which was concealed in spare tyre of the said vehicle. Two accused persons namely Jahangir Rehman & Wazir Akbar residents of District Khyber were arrested on the spot.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate, Lahore arrested an accused namely Hassan Akram resident of Gujranwala at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore (AIIAP) and recovered 5.950 Kg Heroin which was concealed in sheets inside 2 x trolley bags.

The accused was boarding for Italy through Qatar Airways. In another operation, Pakistan Rangers Punjab, District Kasur handed over three accused persons to Police Station ANF Lahore alongwith recovery of 5.500 Kg Heroin. The arrested accused persons were identified as Mian Khan resident of Okara, Ghulam Abbas & Muhammad Shabbir alias Imran both residents of Kasur. In third operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a Honda Civic car near Motorway Toll Plaza Faisalabad and recovered 9.600 Kg Opium and 42 Kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in secret cavities of the said vehicle. Resultantly two accused persons namely Ghazanfar Gulistan resident of Islamabad and Shakeel Ahmed resident of Nankana Sahib were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Syed Umer Ali Shah at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore (AIIAP) and recovered 3.890 Kg Methamphetamine which was concealed inside trolley bags. The accused was travelling to Kenya (via Qatar) through Qatar Airways.

ANF Sindh, the staff of Police Station ANF Sukkur conducted a raid near bus stand located at Shakarpur Road, District Sukkur and recovered 10 Kg Opium from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Abdul Rasheed resident of Rahim Yar Khan. In another operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Korangi intercepted a UK bound consignment at Port Qasim, Karachi and recovered 4.690 Kg Hashish concealed in wooden stair steps. The said parcel was booked by Kaleem Ud Din resident of Karachi. In third operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Sukkur intercepted a Bus near Subhan Allah Rana Makkah Hotel located at National Highway, near Rohri Bypass, District Sukkur and recovered 32.400 Kg Opium from the said vehicle. An accused namely Khiasta Rehman resident of Bajor Agency was arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Sukkur intercepted a Hino Truck opposite of new Sukkur City Housing Scheme located at Shikarpur-Sukkur Road, District Sukkur and recovered 158 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle. An accused namely Muhammad Boota resident of Gothki was arrested on the spot. In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi intercepted a Daewoo Bus near Al-Asif Square Bus Adda, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 19.200 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle. An accused namely Aman Ullah resident of Qilla Abdullah was arrested on the spot.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station ANF Islamabad intercepted a UK bound parcel from an International Mail Office located at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi and recovered 960x Valium Tabs (166 gram). The said parcel was booked by Farzand Ali resident of Gujranwala. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car at Motorway Link Road, Islamabad and recovered 10 Kg Hashish which was concealed in back seat of the seized car. Resultantly, Two accused persons namely Atif Ullah resident of Peshawar and Muhammad Rehman resident of Charsadda were arrested on the spot.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.