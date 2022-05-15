ANF seizes 2418 kg narcotics; arrests 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :ANF Pakistan in different operations conducted across the country managed to recover over 2418 kg narcotics besides netting 16 accused during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Punjab foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics abroad and recovered 2 kg Ice.

The spokesman informed that ANF Punjab managed to recover 2 kg Ice from the possession of a passenger namely Bilal Khan, going to Madina via Dubai through Dubai Airline, flight no FZ-392 at Faisalabad Airport.

In an operation, ANF Punjab recovered 1 kg heroin from possession of an accused namely Pervaiz Iqbal Khan netted from 'Kalabagh road, Mianwali'.

ANF Punjab also recovered 1 kg charras at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore from the possession of a female passenger namely Mehak, going to Sharjah through Air Blue, flight no PA-412.

ANF Punjab in an operation recovered 2150 intoxicated tablets from the possession of two passengers namely Muhammad Khaliq and Afzal Ahmed at Multan International Airport.

They were going to Jeddah through PIA flight no PK-9739.

The spokesman informed that ANF Rawalpindi on information conducted a raid and managed to arrest an accused namely Mujtaba Ahmed resident of Attock from Chungi no 26 area and recovered 248 grams heroin from his possession.

In another raid, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence raided in G/10 Markaz area, Islamabad and rounded up three accused namely Shahid Siddique, Abdul Rehman, residents of Rawalpindi and Abdul Qayyum r/o Khyber Agency with 18.900 kg Ketamine.

In an operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.5 kg Ice at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a passenger namely Ismail Khan, resident of Peshawar, going to Bahrain through Emirate Airline, flight no 3K-613. The Ice was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag, he added.

ANF Rawalpindi and Airport Security Force in a joint operation foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad and managed to recover over 1 kg heroin at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a passenger namely Muhammad Qurban, resident of Jhelum, going to Abu Dhabi through flight no EY-232.

Heroin was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of the accused, he added.

ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near 'Karkhano' and netted two accused namely Tariq Khan and Rabnawaz for having 5.1 kg narcotics including 4.8 kg charras and 300 grams Ice.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence recovered 144 kg narcotics besides netting an accused.

ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium on Eidgah road, Peshawar and recovered 132 kg charras and 12 kg opium from a Honda Civic car.

An accused namely Shahid Khan, resident of Charsada was also arrested during the raid.

ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation seized 1.382 ton drugs comprised 867 kg morphine, 260 kg heroin and 255 kg Ice.

He informed that ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation in district Qila Saifullah and recovered a huge cache of drugs which was brought from Afghanistan and concealed in Loi Band, an area of tehsil Badini in Qila Saifullah district to smuggle narcotics abroad through Gawadar.

ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation recovered 280 kg charras from secret cavities of a Mazda truck near Ab-e-Gum area in tehsil Mach, Bolan district.

An accused namely Amanullah resident of Naseerabad was also arrested on the spot.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence seized 200.4 kg charras from secret cavities of a Hino truck near Gali Dilsora area on Zob-Khanozai road in Pishin.

In another operation, ANF Sindh acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and recovered two kg weed from the possession of two accused namely Salman and Zubair, netted from 'Do-Talwar, Clifton area in Karachi'.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.