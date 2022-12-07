ANF seizes over 96 kg drugs; arrests one

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting two counter-narcotics operations seized over 96 kg of drugs and arrested a female drug smuggler, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed in an operation at Lahore International Airport, ANF recovered 89 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a woman resident of Sahiwal who was going to Bangkok on flight no TG346.

In another operation conducted on Coastal Highway near Pasni, ANF seized 96 kg charas.

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.