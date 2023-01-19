Animal feed packages distributed at flood-hit areas of Dera, Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) and Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have sped up the process of distribution of animal feed packages in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

USAID-ERDA and Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) started the distribution of animal feed packages among the flood-affected 5,000 livestock farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, district director livestock Dera Ismail Khan, district director livestock Dera Ismail Khan and USAID-ERDA team distributed animal feed packages amongst the farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank district, says a press release.

Unprecedented floods caused devastation in Pakistan, triggering a global outpouring of compassion as the international community is pledging assistance to mitigate human suffering.

The flood has damaged fodder crops and other animal feed resources and a large number of livestock have been severely affected and or lost due to a shortage of feed and medicines.

USAID-ERDA Senior Agriculture Specialist, Zia Ur Rehman said that USAID-ERDA is distributing 5,000 animal feed packages amongst the flood-affected livestock farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

He said that each package contains 80 kg of animal compound feed, 200 kg of maize silage, 60 kg of wheat straw, and 3 kg of minerals and vitamin supplements, which will suffice for feeding one large animal for 20-30 days.

He added that "livestock is an important source of livelihood for these communities. Their animals are not getting nutritious feed due to shortage of fodder which is threatening the health and lives of the animals.

" He said 60,000 large and small ruminants will also be dewormed and vaccinated against lumpy skin disease (LSD), foot and mouth disease (FMD), and Peste des Petits ruminants (PPR), soon after the completion of the distribution process of animal feed.

Dr. Muhammad Anwar, District Director Livestock, Dera Ismail Khan said that "the flood has a devastating effect on livestock in D.I. Khan, where thousands of animals died while the surviving animals are facing a severe shortage of fodder which is affecting their health and the fear is that the number of animal casualties might go up to an alarming level if they are not provided enough nutritious feed.

He said, "It is important to immediately support the affected farmers by providing them feed for their livestock until they can restore their agriculture and get next season's fodder crop for their livestock".

"The overall aim of the agricultural component of USAID-ERDA is to support agriculture and agriculture infrastructure and livestock. USAID-ERDA will be spending 2.77 million USD on the flood relief package." Dr. Gauhar, Team Lead Livestock, ERDA said.

Mr. Tariq Mehmood, ADC Dera Ismail Khan, told the media, that the region was badly affected due to the flood, but the rains and floods during this season were more intense as compared to the previous years. In Dera Ismail Khan district, a number of farmers have lost their livelihood and dozens of houses have also been reduced to rubble, he added.

Tariq Mehmood ADC, Dera Ismail Khan also thanked USAID's Economic Recovery and Development for their quick response and support to the needed assistance.