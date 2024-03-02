Open Menu

Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony Of UGIs Campuses Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Annual prize distribution ceremony of UGIs campuses held

Various campuses of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) including Sabzazaar, Walton, Adda Plot, Soey Asal, Nashiman-e-Iqbal and Shadman organised the annual prize distribution ceremony here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Various campuses of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) including Sabzazaar, Walton, Adda Plot, Soey Asal, Nashiman-e-Iqbal and Shadman organised the annual prize distribution ceremony here on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Unique Group Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram. Shields were distributed among students who secured positions in curricular and co-curricular activities.

Students presented skits, songs and various performances at the event.

Prof. Abdul Manan told the ceremony participants that teachers and parents should focus on polishing and promoting special abilities hidden in their children. He said teachers are the architects of the new generation and they should pay special attention to training of children so that they develop a healthy mindset.

He said formation of living nations is possible only by training a better individual. He said that shaping the character of children is one of the Primary duties of teachers.

Rector UGIs Professor Amjad Ali Khan said children are the future of the nation and only through their positive training, the country could be taken on the path of development.

Director Unique Group Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry told the ceremony participants that education is only a path and knowledge is its destination, while training illuminates the destination.

Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah and a large number of teachers and parents also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Education Amjad Ali Event

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to r ..

PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to rain

42 minutes ago
 Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

1 hour ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

1 hour ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

1 hour ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

1 hour ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

1 hour ago
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

1 hour ago
 LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

1 hour ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

1 hour ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

1 hour ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

1 hour ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan