Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony Of UGIs Campuses Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Various campuses of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) including Sabzazaar, Walton, Adda Plot, Soey Asal, Nashiman-e-Iqbal and Shadman organised the annual prize distribution ceremony here on Saturday.
The ceremony was presided over by Unique Group Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram. Shields were distributed among students who secured positions in curricular and co-curricular activities.
Students presented skits, songs and various performances at the event.
Prof. Abdul Manan told the ceremony participants that teachers and parents should focus on polishing and promoting special abilities hidden in their children. He said teachers are the architects of the new generation and they should pay special attention to training of children so that they develop a healthy mindset.
He said formation of living nations is possible only by training a better individual. He said that shaping the character of children is one of the Primary duties of teachers.
Rector UGIs Professor Amjad Ali Khan said children are the future of the nation and only through their positive training, the country could be taken on the path of development.
Director Unique Group Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry told the ceremony participants that education is only a path and knowledge is its destination, while training illuminates the destination.
Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah and a large number of teachers and parents also attended the ceremony.
